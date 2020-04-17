Andrews Porter's employees recover from COVID-19

New COVID-19 recoveries have been announced.

Porter's announced on its Facebook Page that all of its employees in Andrews who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3rd and 4th have now recovered.

"Porter’s would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support and prayers. We are thrilled and thankful that all of our Team Members in Andrews, Texas, have made a full recovery. Porter’s would ask that you continue to support and pray for us as we do the same for you," said the company in a statement.

"Porter’s is grateful for the leadership of the County of Andrews, the City of Andrews, and our health professionals for the job that they are doing to weather these challenging times."