Andrews Porter's employee tests positive for coronavirus

Porter's announced on social media on Friday that one of their employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Porter's, the employee last left work on Saturday, March 28.

All of the Porter's team members who worked closely with that employee are now under quarantine.

The company states that they have "cleaned every inch of the workspace beyond normal levels, using bleach and high-temperature water."

"Our Team Members serve thousands of customers every day, and we knew that it was a matter of when, not if, we would have our first case. We have taken extra precautions to ensure that our stores remain as clean and safe as possible for both our customers and Team Members, but we know that this virus is persistent and very contagious. Our Team will continue to operate in the best way possible and will take every precaution necessary to ensure that our customers have a safe place to shop during this critical time.

Porter’s would ask that we come together as a community to send prayers and thoughts towards this Team Member, that she would make a full recovery as soon as possible."