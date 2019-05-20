Andrews Co. News: Police catch SUV with 21 undocumented immigrants inside

Local law enforcement officers made 13 arrests early Monday after a Toyota SUV filled with undocumented immigrants was pulled over in northeast Andrews.

The vehicle was occupied by a total of 21 subjects, who outside of one that was immediately apprehended, fled on foot. Eight subjects were unaccounted for around 4 p.m. and are likely in Andrews, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone who notices suspicious individuals to contact the PD at 523-5675 or 523-5545.

