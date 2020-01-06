Andrews Police arrest man for abuse of seven month old son

Andrews Police arrested a man this week for physically abusing his seven month old son who is in critical condition at a Lubbock medical center, according to Andrews County News.

Courtesy: Andrews County News

35-year-old Charles Sellers of Alabama was taken into custody this week. He is charged with Injury to a Child, Intentionally Causes Serious Bodily Injury.

The arrest was made after medical staff at Permian Regional Medical Center notified police of an infant who was brought in with head injuries.

According to Andrews County News, an arrest affidavit stated that Lubbock medical professionals confirmed the brain bleeding and head bruises were consistent with abuse.

