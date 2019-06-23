Andrews High School Student receives U.S. Presidential Scholar Medallion

An Andrews High School student bound for Harvard College received a high honor in the nation’s capital.

Jordan Barton received the U.S. Presidential Scholar medallion on Sunday night in Washington, D.C. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos (Di-Voss) presented the award.

Barton is the first student in his high school to be nominated and chosen for the prestigious Presidential Scholar program.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes academic excellence and contributions to community service. Barton founded a non-profit to help students get test and college prep materials who could not afford them. He said it took a lot of hard work to reach this moment.

“Just like getting into college and everything, it really represented a culmination of the efforts I had put in over several, several years and over a lot of tumult throughout life. It was definitely a sign off to a lot of those things,” said Jordan Barton.

Barton is excited to meet other scholars from across the country during the Presidential Scholar program. Barton said he is looking forward to attending Harvard College in the fall and joining the debate team.

More than 160 scholars are in D.C. for a three-day trip, which will include a visit to the White House.

The U.S. Presidential Scholar program was created under Executive Order by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.