Andrews Fire Department announces the death of former chief

The Andrews Volunteer Fire Department announced the death of Jack Clements, one of its former fire chiefs.

The department posted the following on its Facebook Friday night:

"The officers and members of the Andrews Fire Department are saddened as we announce the passing of retired firefighter and past Fire Chief Jack Clements. Jack was an upstanding member and dedicated over fifty years of service to this community. We ask that you keep his family and friends in your prayers. We will follow with the arrangements in a later post."