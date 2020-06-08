Andrews Chamber of Commerce cancels 4th of July activities due to COVID_19

The Andrews Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that they are canceling their 4th of July activities due to concerns over COVID-19.

This includes the dance and Fireworks show at Pioneer Park.

The celebration had been held for the past 50 years.

The following comes from the Chamber of Commerce:

"Due to Covid-19 social distancing regulations and the inability to provide proper sanitation, the lack of volunteers, the lack of vendor interest and the downturn in the economy, the Board voted we skip this year’s events.

This event costs over $9,000 for just the park activities, we felt it was not the time to recruit sponsors as most our local sponsors are hurting. The Firework show not only takes time to plan but it is a 12k to 15k expense. Back in January we reached out to many Professional Companies to schedule the show and unfortunately at the time they were all booked.

As many of you have heard, all surrounding areas have also canceled for the same reasons. The celebration has been part of Andrews for the last 50 years and we would like to continue the tradition, the Board will be planning something for the community once things start to pick back up.

The following was taken into consideration before making the final vote to cancel the 4th of July."