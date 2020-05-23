Anders' lawyers say body cam video shows "blatant racial profiling"

On Friday, the Midland Police Department released body cam video showing their perspective on the controversial arrest of 21-year-old Tye Anders.

However, Anders' lawyers claim there's still evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the officers.

In an emailed statement, his lawyers wrote the videos "still depict blatant, racial profiling by the officer who stopped Tye."

That body cam video begins after police said Anders ran a stop sign, but the lawyers claim because of this, there's no evidence that Anders did commit a traffic violation and he should have been stopped.

The statement also calls the body cam video "highly prejudicial" because the captions guide the viewer's perception on the arrest.

The statement concludes saying that Anders will now be "labeled a felon for the rest of his life due to the racially motivated police practices of Midland PD and the political expedience of Midland city officals."

Anders has been charged with evading arrest following the incident.