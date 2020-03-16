American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin has new emergency response vehicle

The American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin now has a new emergency response vehicle in its fleet.

The American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin announced the arrival of this new vehicle Monday.

The Red Cross says an anonymous donor provided this gift.

“Our emergency response vehicles are the literal driving force to providing immediate assistance to communities,” Tracy Austin, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin said in a written release. “We are so grateful for the anonymous donor who provided us with this wonderful gift.”

This vehicle will be used for local disaster response to provide support services for people affected by disaster.