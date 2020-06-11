Missing Fla. 13-year-old girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - The 13-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Florida on Thursday has been found safe, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement updated on Twitter that Kimberly Newberry-Ohler had been found after being last seen Wednesday in Hobe Sound, Fla. The alert was canceled, and the FDLE thanked people for sharing.

Police had reported in the alert that Kimberly may be in the company of two white adult males traveling in a black 2-door truck with a roof rack.

The FDLE did not provide any further information on any possible suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or call 911.

