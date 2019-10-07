Amber Alert issued for Texas teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen from South Texas.

Authorities are looking for Betsabe Perez, 13. Betsabe is 5'55', 135 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a black and white bandana on her head.

Authorities are also searching for 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia in connection to her abduction. Diaz-Tapia is 6', 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is believed to be driving a red older model 4-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac. The suspect was last heard from in Del Rio.

Perez is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office at (830) 774-7513.