Amber Alert issued for 4-month-old abducted in Bladen County, N.C.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from a daycare facility Monday.

According to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville.

Juanita Askew, the child’s mother, is described in the news release as a non-custodial parent who went to the daycare, grabbed the child and fled.

Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect.

The child also has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Juanita Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to the release. Warrants are on file for her arrest on child abduction charges.

The mother was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the closest law enforcement agency or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

