Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old girl from Amarillo

Amarillo police need your help locating a three-month-old baby who went missing early this morning.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, about 2:30 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of North Hayes Street, near Palo Duro High School, on a missing child.

Jamila Franklin, the baby girl, was left in the custody of 24-year-old Aliyah Moore around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the parents returned, the baby and the woman were missing.

Franklin is believed to be in danger.

The APD said Moore is known to go to motels along the Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

If you have any information on where this woman or child may be, call the APD at (806) 378-3038.