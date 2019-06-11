Amber Alert: Missing 2-year-old in Texas found safe, police say

A toddler who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas has been found safe, police said.

Malakhi Bankhead, 2 years old, had last been reported seen at 9:30 p.m. June 4 in League City, Texas, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Authorities suspected he has been abducted.

They think he is traveling with 21-year-old Katherine Ulrich and 24-year-old Cody Bankhead in a white 2015 BMW X3 that possibly has damage to the rear due to a recent accident.

The child stands 3′, 1″ tall, weighs 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has eczema on one or both of his elbows.

Ulrich stands 5′, 11″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She also has numerous tattoos.

Cody Bankhead stands 5′, 10″ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on one of his upper arms.

Copyright 2019 via KSLA Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original story here.