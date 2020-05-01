Missing San Antonio 2-year-old found safe

A two-year-old Texas girl has been found after she was believed to have been abducted.

Aurora Lopez has been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. An Amber Alert had been issued Friday morning after she was believed to have been abducted from a residence in San Antonio.

Authorities were also looking for 49-year-old Sherry McGill, who they believe was connected to Lopez’s abduction. The two were last seen traveling in a black 2012 Honda.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported Texas DPS troopers spotted the suspected vehicle in McClennan County, Texas and conducted a traffic stop. Lopez was inside the vehicle and safely taken into the troopers’ custody.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working with DPS in order to reunite the girl with her family.

