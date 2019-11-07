Amber Alert: Search underway for missing Florida child

An Amber Alert is in effect for a 5-year-old child, Taylor Williams.

An Amber Alert is in effect for a 5-year-old child, Taylor Williams. Throughout the day and night, dozens of first responders searched for Taylor. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

Taylor is approximately 3 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. Any information should be reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

According to Action News Jax, the city of Jacksonville had more than 100 police officers, firefighters, search dogs, dive teams, mounted police, drone units and volunteers assisting in the search.

Taylor was last known to be at her home in Brentwood midnight on Wednesday.

Taylor’s father lives in a different state, and her mother, Brianna Williams, has not asked for a lawyer. Investigators said the entire family is cooperating with this investigation.

A woman who said she helped the family move Sunday said she did not see a child but was told by the mother that the girl was in the bathroom.

