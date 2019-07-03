Alpine city council nearly dismisses city manager as dozens of employees leave the city

The City of Alpine discussed a staff shakeup during a tumultuous city meeting.

City leaders considered action to dismiss City Manager Jessica Garza, but the motion failed.

In a close vote, council members decided to keep Garza, Tuesday night’s meeting made it very clear the city needs to reorganize somehow.

It wasn’t hard to see the disarray within the city at the meeting.

Garza clashed with council member Rick Stephens time and again throughout the meeting.

Weeks earlier, the Alpine Heights apartment complex lost water for two days when city water tanks ran dry.

When Stephens pressed Garza for an explanation, he didn’t get one.

“They called in and were told that the tanks were drained,” Stephens said to Garza. “Why is that?”

“Like I said,” Garza replied. “Johnny is the only one that can answer it on a minute to minute basis. I was getting updates from him about every two hours.”

Minutes later, the council found out the city budget that was slated to be finished weeks ago still hasn’t been done.

Once again, fingers were pointed, and council members were left frustrated.

“The operation of this city is clearly dysfunctional,” Garza said to fellow city leaders.

“We agree with that,” Stephens said in response.

Later on, Garza defended herself saying she was getting reluctant help on the budget from the Finance Director, Megan Antrim, who submitted her resignation before the meeting.

Residents said that’s no surprise as the city has been losing dozens of staff members for months, including the utility and public works directors and the assistant city manager.

“I think hostile work environment certainly would be a recurring theme,” Former City Employee John Kennedy said. “I would say I felt some of that as well that it wasn’t really an environment where people were felt empowered to contribute. I think it’s more looking over their backs.”

Many residents said one way or another, Alpine leadership needs a serious overhaul.

“I hope that we can come up with a council that is willing to move forward to work on a productive way and to make the right decisions,” Alpine Resident Oscar Cobos said. “Because we have not been getting nowhere with no reports, constant infighting in the executive chambers and mismanagement.”

After the meeting, Council Member Lucy Escovedo said they presented Garza a performance improvement plan to get her back on track, but Escovedo said she did not agree to sign it.