Alpine ISD to close for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Alpine ISD has announced that it will be closed for 14 days after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
This news was announced on Saturday afternoon.
According to a release, this closure will last through Monday, June 29.
Because of this closure, all summer school instruction for grades PK-8 is now canceled. Summer school for high school students will continue virtually.
All summer workouts and conditioning are suspended until further notice.