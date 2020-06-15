Advertisement

Alpine ISD to close for 14 days after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT
Alpine ISD has announced that it will be closed for 14 days after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

This news was announced on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, this closure will last through Monday, June 29.

Because of this closure, all summer school instruction for grades PK-8 is now canceled. Summer school for high school students will continue virtually.

All summer workouts and conditioning are suspended until further notice.

