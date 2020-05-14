Alpine Cowboys will not have a season in 2020

A popular pastime in Alpine will not take to the field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alpine Cowboys baseball team officially decided to not play the 2020 season even if Major League Baseball returns.

“Unfortunately we will not be able to play the 2020 season,” Alpine Cowboys General Manager Kristin Cavness said. “Mainly because the teams we play are in Kansas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California and the states are delaying their opening and anything such as outdoor events.”

An average of 300 to 400 fans are in attendance any given night to root on the cowboys as they’re one of the biggest attractions in alpine… however the andrew dunn the commissioner of the pecos league decided not to hold a season in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

“Andrew Dunn decided that it was best to just not have a season this year and said that we’ll hope to have a great season in 2021.”

The Cowboys are the reigning champions of the Pecos League and Cavness said this is a tough decision for not only the players, but also for the Alpine community.

“The hotels, motels, families would come in and stay. People from all over the state and the country would come to our games just to bring something for the kids and the adults to do in the summer. It’s extremely devastating.”