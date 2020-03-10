Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested south of Alpine

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a man south of Alpine who they say is an MS-13 gang member.

According to a press release, Border Patrol agents assigned to Alpine along with deputies from the Brewster County Sheriff's Office apprehended a group of 16 migrants on Thursday, March 5.

As the group was being processed agents learned that one of the men, identified as Irving Aldemar Diaz-Flores, was a citizen of El Salvador with alleged associations to the MS-13 gang. He had reportedly given a false name and claimed to be a citizen of Guatemala.

“Despite this suspect’s attempts to conceal both his identity and nationality, our agents were able to identify him and his affiliation with a dangerous international gang,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak. “This case is another example of how the vigilance of Border Patrol agents contributes to safer communities at and away from the border.