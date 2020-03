All schools across the state of Texas will be closed through Friday, April 3, 2020.

The mandate is part of Governor Greg Abbott's executive order issued Thursday, which officially takes effect Friday at 11:59 PM.

For the two largest school districts in West Texas, Midland ISD and Ector County ISD, that means all campuses will be closed for at least one additional week.