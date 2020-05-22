All residents tested after COVID-19 outbreak at Crane nursing home

All the active COVID-19 cases in Crane County are tied to one nursing home. On Friday, all the residents at Focused Care at Crane were tested for the coronavirus.

Until Tuesday, Crane County had only two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and both of them have been recovered for about a month and a half.

Then, while testing local nursing homes, per the governor’s order, an outbreak was discovered at Focused Care.

Crane Memorial Hospital tested all the nursing home employees. Focused Care said that those who tested positive are quarantining at home for 14 days.

On Friday, Odessa Fire Rescue was called in to test each of the 76 residents at the home.

“We’ve been conducting these tests in Ector County with the nursing homes there,” OFR Assistant Medical Director Jason Cooper said. “We completed that task, and they needed some assistance here. We have the capacity, we’re able to do it, so we decided to help them out and do their testing for them.”

Focused Care said residents who test positive will be quarantined at the nursing home.

OFR says it expects to have results backs from those tests by Saturday.

According to Crane County Judge Roy Hodges, one of the employees who tested positive is a senior at Crane High School.

As a result, a graduation parade scheduled for Friday was postponed.