All active COVID cases in Pecos County tied to state prison, officials say

According to Pecos County officials, all of their active cases of COVID-19 are connected to the same state prison.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice N5 Unit in Fort Stockton functions as a site for offenders transferring into and out of the state’s prison system.

The county says 75% of its total cases have been either inmates at the facility, prison workers or their family members.

Additionally, Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster says four other prison employees have also tested positive, but count toward El Paso’s stats.

“It’s kind of scary,” Shuster said. “There’s roughly 600 inmates in that unit, and there’s over 200 employees. So there’s 800 people out there who are tied to this little cluster.”

Shuster said they’ve been able to test about 120 of those prison workers over the last few days, but he still worries about the outbreak spreading.

“Well if it gets out of hand I don’t know what we’ll do,” Shuster said. “Especially if we have to have a lot of people hospitalized. We have a small rural hospital here. We’ve got 27 beds, but we only have three respirators in our hospital. So if we get more than three [COVID-19 patients], we’re going to be transferring them to Odessa and Midland.”

So far, Shuster said none of the county’s 20 confirmed cases have required hospitalization.

The TDCJ says that it’s currently sending teams to every prison in Texas with confirmed cases, and will offer testing to all the employees and inmates there.

Representatives tell CBS7 that they expect to be at the Fort Stockton unit in the next week or two.