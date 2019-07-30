Alcohol sales already top $52 million this year in Midland-Odessa

Between Odessa and Midland, the Texas comptroller’s office detailed the amount of beer, wine and liquor that is projected to be sold will increase more than $8 million from a year ago.

The submitted total mixed beverage receipts to the comptroller’s office through the first five months of 2019 for Midland is $27 million, while Odessa is $25 million.

Midland and Odessa totaled more than $116 million in 2018, but that number is projected to surpass $124 million this year.

Midland-Odessa’s submitted total mixed beverage receipts total of $116 million in 2018 would have been ranked the Permian Basin ninth in Texas.

The eight cities ahead of the Midland-Odessa area were Houston, Dallas, Austin San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, Plano and Arlington. Midland-Odessa would have been ahead of Grapevine, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, Irving and Frisco.

Midland’s highest submitted total mixed beverage receipts through the first five months of 2019 came from Woody’s Hideway. The business has total more than $2 million in beer, wine and liquor sales.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.