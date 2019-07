Alcohol sales are at an all time high in the Permian Basin.

Midland and Odessa combined shared a combined total of over fifty- million in the first five months of 2019 alone.

All sales include, wine, beer, and liquor at numerous locations in the Permian Basin.

The eight cities ahead of Midland and Odessa are, Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso, Plano, and Arlington.