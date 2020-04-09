Albertsons, Market Street to close on Easter Sunday

The United Family has announced that all of their stores, including Albertsons and Market Street, will be closed on Easter Sunday to give their team members a well-deserved rest.

“Our tradition has been to close on Easter, so our team members can spend the day with their families. This year, that time away is more important than ever,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “During the COVID-19 outbreak, our team members have served guests and supplied food for American tables. Their efforts have been nothing short of amazing. They are our heroes,” Taylor added.

The stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

“Our country is facing unprecedented challenges. I am so thankful for our 18,000 team members, and I know their faith will carry them through. We are so happy for our team to have a day to spend with their families reflecting on the Easter season," said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family