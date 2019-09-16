Airsho pilot encourages girls to keep their eyes on the sky and jump in the cockpit

"I got interested in flying as a kid, just because I was fascinated with airplanes," Captain Julia Roberts said. "I looked into the sky and wondered, "How did they do it? What was it like?"'

"I am lucky enough that I was able to go to college, get all of my licenses and degrees, finish college, fly for a charter, and now I fly for United Airlines," Roberts explained. "I love it. I fly a 787 - across the Pacific, across the Atlantic. On my days off, I get to volunteer for Cavanaugh Flight Museum and get to be a part of this living history."

Roberts enjoys taking her 1967 O2 Vietnam plane out to be apart of Airshos like the one in Midland this past weekend.

Although, if you asked Roberts if the command plane was her favorite, she’d wouldn't be able to give you an answer.

“Everyone asks me, 'What is your favorite airplane?'" The typical answer for us is 'the one we're flying in' because it's really true," she explained.

Roberts has taken the controls of many different kinds of planes, as she's punched in over 20,000 hours of flight time as a commercial pilot.

But even after great American women aviation pioneers like Amelia Earhart, Roberts is a part of a small, modern-day statistic. Only a little over 6 percent of commercial pilots in the United States are women, according to the Institute for Women of Aviation Worldwide.

“What you don't understand is how fun it really is," Roberts said. "You’re actually out in the environment. You’re not in a cubicle, you're not at a 9 to 5 job.”

So, Roberts wants to tell women and young girls who might have an interest in being a mechanic, air traffic controller, or a pilot that you can wear lipstick and still fly like the guys.

“I want everyone to become pilots, because to me it's just the best job out there - if I even want to call it a job,” she said. "But in particular, I would like to tell the girls, "Hey, if you don't think you could do something like this - you can!"

