Advertisement

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. (Source: WXIX/Gray News)
A demonstrator holds a sign in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in the Cincinnati area on June 1. People have been taking to the streets in the wake of recent deaths. (Source: WXIX/Gray News) (GIM)
By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — African nations have prepared a draft resolution at the U.N.'s top human rights body that singles out the United States and would launch intense international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in the wake of recent high-profile killings of blacks by American police.

The draft text, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, could become the centerpiece for an urgent debate hastily scheduled for Wednesday for the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

It calls for a commission of inquiry — the rights body's most powerful tool to inspect human rights violations — to look into "systemic racism" and alleged violations of international human rights law and abuses against "Africans and of people of African descent in the United States of America and other parts of the world recently affected by law enforcement agencies" especially encounters that resulted in deaths.

Such work would be carried out "with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice," the text states.The proposed commission of inquiry would "examine the federal, state and local government responses to peaceful protests, including the alleged use of excessive force against protesters, bystanders and journalists."

The breadth of support for the measure, circulated by the Africa Group in the Human Rights Council, was not immediately clear. The U.S. mission in Geneva declined immediate comment.

One Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said European Union countries had received the text and were discussing it in their capitals.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 47-member body two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and of accepting members from some countries with autocratic governments that are serial rights violators.

On Monday, the council agreed unanimously to hold the urgent debate Wednesday afternoon on "racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and the violence against peaceful protests" in the wake of the George Floyd in the United States.

___

Follow all AP coverage of stories about racial injustice and police brutality at https://apnews.com/GeorgeFloyd.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Texas UIL approves football live streaming for 2020 season

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Texas UIL approved a monumental decision allowing Friday night Texas high school football live streaming this season.

State

Bexar County requires face masks in businesses as coronavirus surges

Updated: 19 minutes ago
With Gov. Greg Abbott’s apparent blessing, Bexar County has imposed a new mask rule for local businesses, saying they must require employees and customers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. The move appears to open a new way for local officials to require mask use in certain public spaces after Abbott stymied prior efforts by local officials to put the onus on residents.

National

‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!’: Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 2 hours ago
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

Crime

Howard County woman accused of illegally voting twice in 2020 primary election

Updated: 3 hours ago
A woman in Howard County has been arrested after authorities say she voted twice in the 2020 primary election.

Latest News

State

Pence to visit Texas for ‘Freedom’ event at megachurch

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch, officials said Wednesday.

State

Statue of Confederate soldier removed from Houston park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon.

National

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

State

Texas’ big-city mayors ask Gov. Greg Abbott for power to impose face mask rules

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mayors of nine of Texas' biggest cities urged Gov. Greg Abbott in a letter Tuesday to grant them the "authority to set rules and regulations" mandating face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

SignatureCare offering free COVID-19 rapid testing free for insured patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Hundreds gathered on Tuesday for a COVID-19 test from SignatureCare in Odessa

Crime

Victim and person of interest identified in Pecos County homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Pecos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Wednesday morning