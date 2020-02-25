Affordable housing units coming to Midland, developers seek federal benefits

The City of Midland is taking steps to help an affordable housing project open in Midland.

City council members voted in a favor of a resolution supporting DDC Merritt Sunset’s application for federal benefits as they work to build a new apartment complex off Loop 250.

The complex will include 149 units, most of which will be marked 30 to 60 percent below the median incomes in Midland.

“It’s very important that we’re always encouraging developers to come here and be a part of what’s happening in Midland, the growth that’s happening here,” Midland Mayor Patrick Payton said. “So, we’re always talking to developers, trying to help developers as much as we can. Also having high expectations of them as they come here to Midland to provide the things we need to continue to grow.”

Merritt Sunset is now applying for financial benefits for the federal government and, so far, don’t have an opening date planned.

