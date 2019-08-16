Affidavit contradicts report that man shot Odessa Police officer in the chest

A Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit seems to conflict previous reports that a man who was shot by Odessa Police Department officers opened fire on the officers first.

On Wednesday, Todd David Godwin, 27, was shot in the arm in a reported gun battle with OPD officers.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the Odessa American detailed that officers first struggled with Godwin while he was inside a red Dodge pickup and that Godwin displayed and raised a firearm in their direction.

Officers discharged their firearms at Godwin and struck Godwin and the truck, the affidavit continued. Officers then took Godwin into custody and provided first aid.

What isn’t clear in the affidavit is when Godwin fired at the three officers, striking one in the chest in his protective armor and also grazing the same officer in another spot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE ODESSA AMERICAN.