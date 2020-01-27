Affidavit: Suspect threatened to shoot people at club before shooting at officers

An arrest affidavit has been released for a man accused of shooting at two Odessa police officers.

Lonnie Troy Worthington, 48, was arrested on January 19 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a 911 call at Moose Lodge on North Dixie Boulevard around midnight.

When police arrived, they spoke with an employee who said that a man, identified as Worthington, had 'engaged in a disturbance' with other people at the club.

The affidavit states that Worthington told his wife as they were leaving that he was going to come back and shoot those people.

When they arrived at their home, Worthington reportedly went to grab a handgun from his bedroom. Worthington then began walking back to the club.

At the same time, the two officers who responded to the 911 call were still at the club speaking with witnesses.

According to the affidavit, Worthington shot at least two rounds at the club from a spot where he could see the officers and witnesses. He then reportedly called his wife and said that he was hiding his gun behind a nearby 7-Eleven before he walked home.

Officers at the scene were able to find the gun behind the convenience store.

Odessa police officers and OPD's SWAT team later arrived at Worthington's home, and a short standoff ensured before he surrendered and was arrested.