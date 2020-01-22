Aerosmith drummer sues to rejoin band for Grammy honors

Aerosmith's drummer is suing his bandmates because they won't let him play as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.

Joey Kramer argues in a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts that the band is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an injury last year.

He wants a judge to order that he be allowed to join the Boston-launched band as it receives the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday and performs at the Grammy Awards show Sunday.