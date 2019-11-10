Adrian Urquidi announces he is running for Midland City Council

Just last week residents in the Tall City cast their votes for who they would like to see help lead the city into the future.

One district, will get the chance to have their voices heard once more in a special election.

Adrian Urquidi announced on Sunday at Hogan Park that he is running for Midland City Council, District 2.

“It is important for me to see my kids grow up in a good environment I just want to continue to help improve that environment for District 2,” said Urquidi.

Council Member, John B. Love currently holds the seat which represents the east and south sides of Midland.

Urquidi said he wants Midlanders to know he will do more than just talk the talk. He said he promises to work hard to get affordable housing and roads fixed.

“It is important for me because it is my community. I grew up here. My family is very invested in here. My mother and my sisters they all live in the area,” said Urquidi.

Urquidi wants to encourage anyone in District 2 to participate in the special election which will be held on January 28th.