Crisis response resources arrive to El Paso as residents continue to mourn

The death toll of the mass shooting attack in El Paso increased to 22 on Monday.

“I just feel really sad and angry,” Abigail Holguin explained with tears running down her face.

Holguin has deep family ties to El Paso. She was in North Texas, where she currently lives, when the mass shooting attack happened Saturday.

“I was freaking out that my mom and my sister were here and I didn’t know where they were at,” Holguin explained. “My whole family is here and I’m just in Dallas, 9 hours away.”

Holguin rushed to El Paso Monday morning. Like so many, she remains shaken by this display of mass violence.

“We shouldn’t be scared to just go to store and go back-to-school shopping, but that’s the world we live in,” Holguin stated.

Holguin’s mother, Nancy Padilla, just moved back to her hometown of El Paso a few months ago. She was blocks away shopping for school supplies on Saturday morning when the mass shooting happened. The emotions remains so raw for Padilla.

“You get by, but it’s still too fresh everyone is still too hurt and will be for a very long time,” Padilla explained.

The Crisis Response Canines arrived Monday afternoon to help ease the emotional pain and trauma.

“It may just be a pet or something of that nature, where they just sit next to them and interact with them for two seconds,” John Hunt the Co-Founder of Crisis Response Canines explained. “You can just see that level of decompression and it means the world.”

With professional resources and a tight community, so many from El Paso hold tight to the idea that together they will survive this heartbreak and emerge stronger.

“9 hours away or across the street, we’re going to come together and help each other get through this all,” Holguin said.

