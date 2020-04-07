Active duty Navy recruiter uses 3D printer to make face shields for first responders

Elias Grey is an active duty navy recruiter and he’s using his time to use 3D printers to make face shields for first responders around the Permian Basin. When we first spoke to Elias he was making the face shields with one 3D printer from inside his home. Now he has five 3D printers and moved his operation to inside Odessa Bible Church

“Things have grown rapidly,”Elias Grey said. We are inside Odessa Bible Church. And Pastor Bob let me set up here in the cafe. We’re just plugging them in wherever we can find a spot and to be able to get these things up and running to print as many face shields as possible.”

Elias received donations to purchase 3D printers and through a go fund me that he made to kickstart making protective gear for first responders with a goal to raise $3,000 dollars and as of right now his total funds raised are at $3,175.

“I only had one printer going and it was at my house,” Grey said. “Since then the GoFundMe I created is fully funded. And even through private donations I would even say it’s overly funded. So I was able to go out and buy the printers I needed. The goal was to have five (printers) and we’re going to have nine here in less than a week.”

And since our last meeting with Elias, he’s improved the work flow so that he can leave the 3D printer alone while also increasing the number of masks he can print in one day.

“I can leave this thing for over 22 hours before it needs to be popped off, changed out, and hit go again and starts printing again. It went from printing maybe seven (face shields) a day and with just the five printers we have now and with four more on the way, we’re able to print over 60,” Grey said.

Elias has also had people from as far as San Antonio and Waco reach out to want to learn how to make 3D face shields and he has set them up with groups that are 3D printing as well.

