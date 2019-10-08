Acting CBP Commissioner: “The cooperation and partnership with Mexico is really one for the history books.”

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said the agency and the Administration are seeing an improvement to the crisis at the border.

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan gave an update on border statistics at the White House briefing room on Tuesday. (Source: GrayDC)

The U.S. is collaborating with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries (Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador) to help the migrants, Morgan said at a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

Morgan said they essentially ended the “catch and release” program, and the numbers of illegal crossings are dropping.

He credits the new Migrant Protection Protocols program for an improvement to the issues. The program allows migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico while they are undergoing proceedings in the U.S.

“The cooperation and partnership with Mexico is really one for the history books.”

Morgan also touted the continued construction of the border wall. “Walls work,” he said Tuesday. Morgan said they are hoping to have an additional 100 new linear miles of border wall where there was no physical wall that existed before in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo areas. By the end of 2020, there will be 450 miles of new wall constructed along the border, according to Morgan.

Listen to the full interview above.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

