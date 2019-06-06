Accident involving 20 cadets at West Point training site

Thu 9:02 AM, Jun 06, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a carrier vehicle at West Point overturned in an accident involving at least 20 cadets at a training site.

New York State police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the Thursday morning crash at the U.S. Military Academy.

West Point officials confirmed there was an accident near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place. They provided no details on the crash.

There was no official confirmation of reports of multiple injuries.

