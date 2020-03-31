Abortion in Texas will resume, despite attorney general orders

A federal judge blocked Texas's temporary abortion ban on Monday, allowing the procedure to resume despite the state's suspension of "non-essential" procedures, which explicitly included pregnancy termination. Tuesday morning,

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought to reverse the order, filing for an immediate appellate review in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

"Abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis," Paxton said in a statement shared with CBS News.

"My office will continue to defend Governor Abbott's Order to ensure that supplies and personal protective gear reach the hardworking medical professionals who need it the most during this health crisis."

In his decision to block the effective abortion ban from continuing, Judge Lee Yaekel, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote, "The attorney general's interpretation of the Executive Order prevents Texas women from exercising what the Supreme Court has declared is their fundamental constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before a fetus is viable."

"Patients will suffer serious and irreparable harm in the absence of a temporary restraining order," wrote Judge Yeakel.



