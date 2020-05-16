A.R. Basketball Camp provides meals for the Dinner-On-Us campaign

Andre Roman is a Pecos High alum who went on to win a Division II basketball national championship at Arlington Baptist, and he’s also the founder of A.R. Elite Basketball camp.

Andre and his family who help run the basketball camp started a campaign during the coronavirus pandemic called “Dinner-On-Us” that nominates a family or organization for a free meal.

“It’s all about giving back, like this is what the A.R. Elite camp is all about. Since this year it might not happen because of the circumstances. So that’s what I wanted to do with this. You know, how can I help the community? What can we do to help people around the West Texas area? And this came up.”

Christine Gonzales is the Athletic Director of the A.R. Elite Basketball Camp, and although this year’s camp is up in the air, she still wanted to find a way to give back to those in need.

“There’s families in need that probably can’t even leave their house. Dinner-On-Us is about giving back. In these times, when it’s hard, dinner is sometimes like ‘what am I going to do?’ That’s why there’s dinner on us. We’ve got you all the time.”

While Andre is pursuing his dream of playing professional basketball and making it to the NBA’s developmental G-League. His purpose is providing a service to those in West Texas.

“Dinner-On-Us is you can nominate somebody. So the person who actually won, she actually donated it to the fire station so that’s how it went. I hope they enjoy it and like I said it’s all about giving back and just letting people know we’re here during difficult times.”

If you'd like to nominate a family for a meal you can do so by reaching out on social media, using the hashtag #ARCamp2020, or by calling 432-251-8002