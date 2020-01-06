AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have reached a deal for the former Green Bay coach to succeed Jason Garrett.

McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had officially announced that Garrett wasn’t returning.

Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons.

The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago.