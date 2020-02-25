AP: US opera union probe finds Plácido Domingo abused power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People familiar with the findings have told The Associated Press that an investigation into Plácido Domingo by the U.S. union representing opera performers found more than two dozen people who said they were sexually harassed or witnessed inappropriate behavior by the superstar over two decades.

They said the report concluded that the accounts of those interviewed showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power.

In a statement to the AP, Domingo said he accepted full responsibility for his actions, had grown from the experience and was “truly sorry” for the hurt he had caused the women.

In the rest of his statement, according to the Independent, Domingo said, “I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way.

“I am committed to affecting positive change in the opera industry so that no one else has to have that same experience. It is my fervent wish that the result will be a safer place to work for all in the opera industry, and I hope that my example moving forward will encourage others to follow.”

This comes a day after disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two of the five sexual misconduct charges against him.

