ACLU and City of Big Spring clash over anti-abortion ordinance

Tuesday night, the City of Big Spring held their first vote on an ordinance that would discourage abortion clinics from opening in the city.

That vote passed 3-2 with one council member abstaining.

It’s a motion that’s drawn the ire of the ACLU.

Big Spring’s mayor explained if an abortion clinic did open in big spring, this ordinance couldn’t stop them.

Instead, offenders would be charged but would not be able to be punished as long as the Supreme Court case Roe V. Wade is the law of the land.

The American Civil Liberities Union wrote a letter to the city discouraging the vote saying it denies residents a constitutional right, but the mayor disagrees.

“This ordinance maintains the status quo,” Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason said. “So, if nobody was being damaged before the ordinance and nothing changes nobody is damaged or injured after the ordinance. So, where exactly is the risk of a lawsuit in that?”

The ordinance would not take any action against any women involved in any procedure

Big Spring City Council will vote on this ordinance for a second time Jan. 28.

The ACLU told CBS7 if the city approves the ordinance, they will consider all options to oppose the ruling.