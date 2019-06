A young girl was killed in a fatal crash Monday afternoon east of Midland.

That's according to DPS Troopers.

It happened on FM 1379 and east county road 120.

34-year-old Teffoni Phillips was stopped at a stop sign when she failed to yield and struck a driver heading north.

Phillips and a child were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second child in a car seat was taken to Lubbock where she was pronounced dead