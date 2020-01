The Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were called for a train - car accident this afternoon.

A four-door passenger was stopped on the train tracks.

The driver and passenger noticed the train and the railroad crossing arms came down.

The two individuals got out of the car before the collision.

According to officers, the train collided with the car while it was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

The male driver was cited for stopping on the train tracks.