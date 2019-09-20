A post on social media sends workers home from Andrews’s gas plant

A social media post sent workers at a gas plant in Andrews home.

When CBS7 News arrived at the Chevron Gas Plant in Andrews around 2:00 P.M. our reporter found the plant unlocked with apparently no one inside.

We were told that a social media post sent workers home for the day.

We have reached out to Chevron but have yet to receive a comment.

When reaching out the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office and asked if this post was a threat.

The sherriffs office said “it was just a post on social media,” end quote.

While CBS7 was at the plant, the sheriff’s office and Chevron asked our reporter to leave the property.

