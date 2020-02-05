A man died following a house fire in Big Spring

At approximately 4 a.m today, the Big Spring Fire Department was called for a structure on fire with occupants still inside the residence.

BSFD units responded to a single-family home on fire and witnesses reported someone was inside the home.

According to Big Spring Fire Department, rescue crews entry into the house and attempted to rescue the occupant but the fire spread quickly and made difficult all rescue efforts.

Unfortunately, firefighters were unable to reach the victim and he suffered smoke inhalation and heat injuries resulting in his death.

Information about the victim will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

A BSFD firefighter was injured during the rescue effort. He is being held for observation and is expected to be released in the next couple of days.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.