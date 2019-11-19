A local non-profit breaks ground on new facilities

A non-profit that serves West Texans with disabilities is building a new center for the people they help out the most.

The non-profit started fundraising for this upgrade last year in November.

MARC Inc. in Midland, broke ground on Tuesday morning for their new $8 million dollar building. When it's complete, it will feature a new park in addition to a new buildings to serve those with disabilities.

The non-profit started fundraising for this upgrade last year in November and they were excited to announce that the organization did reach their goal.

MARC’s Board President, Brandon Black said the organization has been serving the community for 60 years and he's looking forward to this upgrade for the community.

“It is a growing population across America, but in our community it is a big need especially with families moving into town and existing families who have family members with disabilities. They need help,” said Black.

Construction will begin in early April on two new facilities and renovations to MARC’s main campus.