A local family is asking for help after their house was destroyed by fire

A West Texas family is asking for the community’s help after their family home was destroyed by fire.

Jeanne Butler has lived in her home on the 3100 Block of South County Road 1198 in Midland since the early '90s.

"Devastated, literally devastated. Like I said, all the memories and pictures can't be replaced. Pictures of my mom and dad, pictures that just can't be replaced."

She said she never expected to be woken up by heavy black smoke, the smell of fire and high temperatures in her house.

When Butler realized what was happening, she said she immediately screamed for her granddaughter who also lives in the house to get out and fast.

"I wasn't so much concerned for myself. I was just screaming for her because I did not know where her or my grandbabies were. To tell you the truth, I was not even worried much about myself right at that time,” said Butler.

According to the family, the fire department said the fire was caused by an electric heater in the front living room that spread through the rest of the house.

The Butlers said this fire couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Butler is currently battling both lung and breast cancer and wanted this home to be a source of comfort during treatment.

“I am just wondering what in the world has happened and you know, my home, my home. You know I have stage 4 cancer and it was my wish to live out the rest of my days in this home,” said Butler.

A wish Butler hopes the community can help bridge back together.

The family is asking for any type of donations to help rebuild.

Whether that be money, wood, or even time to help put their grandma back in the home she belongs.

Butlers granddaughter, Kayleigh wants West Texans to always be grateful for family homes like this one because it could all be gone in a quick second.

“If you have a childhood home that you grew up in, appreciate it. I grew up here with my cousins, my child grows up here. Her cousins grow up here,” said Kayleigh.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the rebuilding and other expenses.

