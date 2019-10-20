A local church helps educates community about Hispanic culture

As a way to educate West Texans about Hispanic culture a local church in Odessa put on a special type of fiesta.

A few of Mexico’s states like Chihuahua, Jalisco and Sonora were featured at the annual event.

Angie Garcia is a volunteer at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and putting on the 3rd annual, “Sabor Mexicano” was personal.

Personal because she does not want her children or grandchildren to forget the importance of Mexican culture.

“We want to teach others or help others to know a little bit more about our Mexican traditions,” said Garcia.

Different Hispanic restaurants around the Permian Basin brought out their best rice, beans, and of course tacos to show the flavors Mexico brings to the community.

A community where Garcia said Hispanic culture should be front and center.

“We recognize that in Odessa our population, the biggest population is Mexican- American and we do not want them to forget about our culture and our traditions,” said Garcia.

A few of Mexico’s states like Chihuahua, Jalisco and Sonora were featured at the annual event.

Garcia said, ‘Sabor Mexicano’ gives West Texans a chance to learn about each of the state’s history and change some common misconceptions.

“Not everyone in Mexico has a poncho and a hat. They wear different dresses. They eat different foods in different states so that is why we want to enrich our culture with,” said Garcia.