A fire at the City of Midland landill continues to burn

City of Midland News Release

Dispatch was notified this morning that the City of Midland Landfill was on fire.

Three Midland Fire Department units responded to the initial call along with Landfill staff.

The fire is contained but is still burning.

City of Midland Landfill staff is extinguishing the fire by smothering it with dirt.

Until the fire is extinguished, the Landfill will be closed to the public.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

We will keep you updated on when the Landfill will re-open to the public.

